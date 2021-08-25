Expedite disbursal under CM's COVID-19 financial assistance scheme: Delhi minister to officials

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday directed officials to expedite disbursal of financial assistance under the 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Aarthik Sahayata Yojana' to those who lost family members to the infection.

The minister, during a high-level meeting with district magistrates, sub-divisional magistrates and senior officials, said that ''people are facing issues while applying for the scheme''.

''A major problem is the issuance of survival member certificates. These certificates are not issued on time, which is creating pendency in approving these cases. As directed by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the application process should be hassle-free,'' said a statement quoting the minister. Officers going for home visits should be sensitised and ''we should not create any additional burden on them (aggrieved families)'', Gautam said. The social security scheme, launched by the city government on July 6, has a provision for ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to families that have lost loved ones to COVID-19. It also provides for a pension of Rs 2,500 per month if the deceased was the family's sole breadwinner.

Gautam also stressed that there should be ''minimal rejection rate'' under the scheme, and ordered magistrates to conduct ''ground surveys'' to identify the families as well.

According to government data, 3,103 applications for monthly pension have been received by the department so far, out of which 665 have been approved.

As many as 4,881 applications for one time ex-gratia have been received, out of which 686 have been approved, it added.

''In many cases, (family) member died because of COVID-19 but their report came after 2-3 days. Such cases need to be identified, and a list needs to be prepared so that they also come under the ambit of the scheme,'' said the minister.

Delhi's death toll due to the pandemic stands at 25,073.

