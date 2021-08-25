Left Menu

Man wanted in dacoity case, held

25-08-2021
Delhi Police has arrested a 31-year-old man, wanted in a case of dacoity, officials said on Wednesday.

Tinkle Chauhan alias Nandu, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, is an active member of Jojo and Nadeem alias Kallu gang, they said.

Acting on a tip-off on Tuesday, police arrested Chauhan around 8.20 pm near auto parking in JJ Colony, Khanpur, a senior police officer said.

He got off an auto-rickshaw at MB Road and started moving towards the parking when police cordoned him and arrested him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was arrested in 2008 for the first time. Later, he met Jojo and Nadeem who influenced him to be the member of their gang, police said.

He stated that he was in Khanpur to purchase sophisticated weapons to wipe out his rival gangs in Loni and Shahdara areas.

He confessed that he was involved in a case of dacoity registered in January this year, they said.

He has been involved in 14 criminal cases. One sophisticated pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession, police said.

