Poet Munnawar Rana’s son held for faking attack on him to frame uncles: Police

Poet Munnawar Rana's son was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly faking an attack on himself to implicate his uncles in a false case.

The noted poet’s son Tabrez Rana, who is embroiled with his uncles in a dispute over their ancestral properties, was arrested by the Raebareli police from Lalkuan locality in the Naka area here.

''Tabrez Rana has been arrested in Lucknow in the case lodged against him in Raebareli,” a senior official said here.

Rana, who wanted to contest the state assembly elections from Tiloi, had staged the attack on himself to get security and media coverage, besides implicating his uncles, the official said.

He had lodged a complaint with the Raebareli police alleging that he was attacked by two bike-borne men at a petrol pump in the Hindola Ratapur area on June 28.

When a Special Operations Group of the Uttar Pradesh police probing the case scrutinized the CCTV footage of the area, several discrepancies were found in Rana’s claims, police had said.

Tabrez was found alone in a vehicle at the time of the incident though he had claimed that there was another person with him, Raebareli SP Shlok Kumar had said.

During a deeper probe into the matter, it transpired that Rana had a dispute with his uncles over an ancestral property, which he had sold in February 2021.

Tabrez Rana, along with his two accomplices Haleem and Sultan Ali, faked the attack on himself, thinking that in case of the firing, he would file a case against his uncles, forcing them not to object to the sale of the property in which they had a share, the SP had said.

An FIR was lodged last Friday against Munawwar Rana also allegedly for hurting religious feelings by comparing Valmiki, who wrote Ramayana, with Taliban, police had said.

''The FIR has been registered against Munawwar Rana on the complaint of one P L Bharti, who has alleged that the poet hurt the religious feelings by comparing Valmiki with the Taliban,'' a senior official had said here.

The FIR was registered at Hazratganj police station under sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth etc), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 505(1)(B) (intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm among the public) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

