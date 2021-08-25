Left Menu

Turkish military began evacuating from Afghanistan -Anadolu citing defence ministry

Turkey's military has begun evacuating from Afghanistan, state-owned Anadolu Agency said on Wednesday, citing the defence ministry. President Tayyip Erdogan's government had said for months it could keep a presence at the Kabul airport if requested after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan. But Reuters reported earlier on Wednesday that the Taliban have asked Turkey for technical help to run Kabul airport after the departure of foreign forces but insist that Ankara's military also withdraw fully by the end-August deadline.

