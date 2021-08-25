Property dealer shot dead in Ghaziabad

A property dealer who was shot in the head here died at a hospital during treatment on Wednesday, police said.

Devendra was playing ludo outside his residence on Tuesday night when he was shot at by his neighbour Jagmal. The victim’s brother lodged a complaint against Jagmal and his sons Mohit and Himanshu in this regard, SP (City-I) Nipun Agarwal said. The accused had fired at him from a lose distance, piercing his head, after which the victim was rushed to a hospital where he died on Wednesday, the SP said. Police are raiding possible hideouts of the accused, Agarwal added.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)