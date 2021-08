Three IRS officers appointed CBDT members

Three Indian Revenue Service officers were appointed as members of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) by the government on Wednesday.

Those appointed are 1986-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers Nitin Gupta and Sangeeta Singh, and 1987-batch officer Pragya Sahay Saksena, according to an order.

The CBDT frames policy for the Income Tax Department and functions under the Union finance ministry.

While Singh is currently posted as the principal chief commissioner of Income Tax (OSD) in Delhi, Gupta is posted in the same capacity at the National Academy of Direct Taxes (NADT) in Nagpur, the alma mater of IRS (income tax) officers.

Saksena is posted as the principal chief commissioner of Income Tax at the national assessment centre in the national capital.

The CBDT is headed by a chairman and can have a maximum of six members. All of these officers are in the rank of special secretary.

IRS officer of the 1985-batch J B Mohapatra is currently holding the charge of CBDT chairman in an additional capacity.

The three other serving members of the board are IRS officers Anuja Sarangi, Anu J Singh and K M Prasad.

