Scoreboard: India vs England, Day 1, Third Test

England 1st Innings: Rory Burns not out 52 Haseeb Hameed not out 60 Extras: (B-4, NB-3, W-1) 8 Total: (For no loss in 42 overs) 120 Bowling: Ishant Sharma 7-0-26-0, Jasprit Bumrah 12-5-19-0, Mohammed Shami 11-2-39-0, Mohammed Siraj 7-1-26-0, Ravindra Jadeja 5-3 -6-0.

