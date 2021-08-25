Left Menu

Three killed in mishap near Jodhpur

Three pilgrims died while at least four were injured in an accident involving a military vehicle here on Wednesday, police said. They were travelling in a car when its driver lost control over it and hit a military truck, SHO Samarveer Singh said.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 25-08-2021 23:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three pilgrims died while at least four were injured in an accident involving a military vehicle here on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place in Balesar near Jodhpur on Wednesday evening, when they were returning from a shrine devoted to folk deity Baba Ramdeo in Jaisalmer’s Pokhran.

Four of the victims were from Gujarat. They were travelling in a car when its driver lost control over it and hit a military truck, SHO Samarveer Singh said. Three of the car occupants were killed on the spot while the fourth was injured.

The military vehicle also overturned on a motorcycle, injuring three others.

Some soldiers also sustained injures, who were taken to a hospital, the SHO added.

