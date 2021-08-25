PM Imran Khan speaks to Putin over deteriorating Afghanistan situation

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan and urged for coordinated efforts to tackle the situation in the strife-torn country after its capital Kabul fell to the Taliban last week.

Khan received a telephone call from President Putin and the two leaders exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and bilateral relations, according to Foreign Office. The Prime Minister underscored that the international community must stay positively engaged in support of the people of Afghanistan, to help address humanitarian needs and ensure economic sustenance.

Advertisement

He stressed the importance of "coordinated approaches in addressing the evolving situation and noted that Pakistan attached high importance of the role of the Troika Plus format".

The Prime Minister said that a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan was vitally important for Pakistan and regional stability.

Besides ensuring safety, security and protection of rights of Afghans, an inclusive political settlement was the best way forward, he noted.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war.

The insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the US and its allies melted away.

Prime Minister Khan also expressed satisfaction at the upward trajectory of Pakistan-Russia relations, with increased high-level exchanges and growing cooperation in diverse fields.

He reiterated the Government's resolve to strengthen trade relations as well as bilateral collaboration in the energy sector, including the early realisation of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Project.

The two leaders agreed to closely cooperate within the SCO for promoting regional peace and security. The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to President Putin to visit Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)