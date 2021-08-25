Rane episode: BJP seeks FIRs against Uddhav Thackeray, his wife & Yuva Sena chief in Nashik

A day after Union minister Narayan Rane was arrested over his remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP on Wednesday said it has filed three separate police complaints in Maharashtra's Nashik against the CM, his wife and 'Saamana' editor Rashmi Thackeray and Yuva Sena president Varun Sardesai, seeking FIRs against them on different grounds. The police confirmed that the BJP submitted the three complaint applications at the Nashik city cyber police station during the day.

Rane was arrested on Tuesday afternoon from Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district following his remarks made during his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Raigad on Monday that he would have slapped CM Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence. His comments had set off protests by Shiv Sainiks in many cities in of the state. The complaints in Nashik were lodged by three persons on behalf of the Nashik unit of the BJP.

The first complaint was given by Rishikesh Jayant Aher against Uddhav Thackeray and Varun Sardesai. It said that on Wednesday, Sardesai staged an illegal demonstration outside Rane's Mumbai residence, after which CM Thackeray felicitated him at his official residence 'Varsha'. ''This has given a wrong message and it causes law and order problems,'' the complaint said. The videos of all these incidents were broadcast on various channels and social media, it said, adding that Sardesai had also made a provocative statement outside 'Varsha', which was aired on Facebook. Therefore, a case should be filed against the two under IPC sections 153 (A), 107, 212 and the cyber crime laws, the complainant said. The second complaint was lodged by Sunil Raghunath Kedar against the CM Thackeray, saying that he had allegedly passed derogatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A video clip of his comment shows Thackeray had said that how can a Yogi become a CM and he should go and sit in a cave. He (Yogi) should be slapped with his chappal (footwear), the complainant said. The complainant added that Yogi Adityanath is not only the CM of UP and a BJP leader, but also the mahant of Gorakhpur Math and therefore the sentiments of many Hindus are attached to him. His insult may lead to some untoward incident. Therefore, a case should be filed against Thackeray under IPC sections 153 A (1), 153 B, 189, 295 A, 504, 505 (2) and 506, it said. The third complaint was lodged by Shivaji Nivrutti Barke against Rashmi Thackeray and Shiv Sena leader in Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) Ajay Boraste. It says that in the editorial published in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Wednesday (August 25), many abusive words were used against Rane, which was an ''insult'' of the constitutional post of Union minister that he holds, he said.

Besides that, Boraste made posters of this editorial and displayed them publicly. Considering all this, a case of defamation should be filed against (Rashmi) Thackeray and Boraste and strict legal action should be taken against them, the complaint said. PTI COR NP NP

