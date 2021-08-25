Left Menu

No fresh dengue death at Mathura village

Due to efforts of medical teams, no casualty was reported, Mathura Chief Medical Officer Rachana Gupta said.While serious patients are being sent to S N Medical College in Agra, now the focus is on cleanliness in the village, she said.According to officials, orders for regular fogging in the village have been issued.

No fresh death was reported from Mathura's Koh village due to dengue, a district official said on Wednesday.

Seven children had died from dengue at the village over the last week, officials had said on Tuesday. Due to efforts of medical teams, no casualty was reported, Mathura Chief Medical Officer Rachana Gupta said.

While serious patients are being sent to S N Medical College in Agra, now the focus is on cleanliness in the village, she said.

According to officials, orders for regular fogging in the village have been issued. They said 276 samples have been taken from the village for testing.

According to the officials, a two-year-old child died from fever at Jachaunda village recently.

Six villagers, including two confirmed dengue patients have been hospitalised, they said, adding that samples of people suffering from fever have also been taken.

Meanwhile, Kunver Narendra Singh, state vice-president of the RLD, demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the each child who died from dengue.

