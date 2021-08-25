Fake currency notes seized in Kolkata, one held

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police on Wednesday arrested a man and recovered fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 1,000 during a seizure in the eastern part of the city.

A team of the STF personnel apprehended the person from Topsia Road under the Beniapukur police station limits and two fake notes were seized from his possession, a senior officer said.

The two notes recovered were in the denomination of Rs 500, he said.

He was arrested for his complicity in a case of counterfeiting currency notes, the official added.

