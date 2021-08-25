Left Menu

Fake currency notes seized in Kolkata, one held

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-08-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 23:43 IST
Fake currency notes seized in Kolkata, one held
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police on Wednesday arrested a man and recovered fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 1,000 during a seizure in the eastern part of the city.

A team of the STF personnel apprehended the person from Topsia Road under the Beniapukur police station limits and two fake notes were seized from his possession, a senior officer said.

The two notes recovered were in the denomination of Rs 500, he said.

He was arrested for his complicity in a case of counterfeiting currency notes, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021