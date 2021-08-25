Left Menu

35-year-old woman alleges rape by landlord, case registered

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 23:49 IST
A 35-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped by her 73-year-old landlord while her minor daughter was molested by his son at their rented accommodation, police said on Wednesday.

An FIR was registered on a complaint of the victim, police said, adding no arrest has been made yet as investigation into the matter is underway.

Police said the woman had shifted to the rented accommodation just three months ago.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said ''On Tuesday, we got a PCR call wherein it was stated that a woman and her daughter have been raped by the landlord and the victim is presently at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Hari Nagar, Delhi, and doctors are not medically examining them.'' Police then reached the hospital and the woman and her minor daughter were medically examined, he said.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that on Tuesday evening, while she was present at first floor of her house, the landlord came there and raped her. Thereafter, when her 12-year-old daughter was alone at home, the landlord's son came there and molested her daughter, the senior police officer said.

Based on the woman's statement, a case was registered under Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer said.

''We are looking into the allegations levelled by the complainant and further investigation in the case is underway,'' he said.

