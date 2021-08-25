Thane Shiv Sena leader injured in attack

A local Shiv Sena leader was seriously injured after being attacked by a man, who was subsequently caught by bystanders and thrashed in Thane city on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident, suspected to be triggered by an old enmity between the two, took place in the Rabodi area, they said.

The victim, Amit Jaiswal, 35, the vibhag pramukh (division head) of the Sena for the Srirang-Vrindavan unit in the city, was attacked with a sharp weapon by the man, the police said.

Jaiswal, who received injuries on his ear and head, was admitted to a private hospital, they said.

The assailant, whose identity was not disclosed, was caught by local residents and thrashed, leaving him injured, the police said, adding he was admitted to a civic hospital.