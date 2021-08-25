Left Menu

Thane Shiv Sena leader injured in attack

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-08-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 23:53 IST
Thane Shiv Sena leader injured in attack
  • Country:
  • India

A local Shiv Sena leader was seriously injured after being attacked by a man, who was subsequently caught by bystanders and thrashed in Thane city on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident, suspected to be triggered by an old enmity between the two, took place in the Rabodi area, they said.

The victim, Amit Jaiswal, 35, the vibhag pramukh (division head) of the Sena for the Srirang-Vrindavan unit in the city, was attacked with a sharp weapon by the man, the police said.

Jaiswal, who received injuries on his ear and head, was admitted to a private hospital, they said.

The assailant, whose identity was not disclosed, was caught by local residents and thrashed, leaving him injured, the police said, adding he was admitted to a civic hospital.

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021