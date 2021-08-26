Mumbai: 6 members of criminal gang held for trying to kill contractor

Police have arrested six members of a criminal gang for allegedly attempting to kill a contractor at Girguam in South Mumbai for failing to pay extortion money, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, who had bagged a contract for loading and unloading materials at a building construction project at Girguam, had been receiving threats and extortion demands from the 'Pandav Putra' gang since August 2019, the official said.

On Sunday, the contractor was called in the Kumbharwada area, where the gang members attempted to kill him with a knife for not paying extortion money, he said.

On his complaint, an FIR was registered at the V P Road Police Station on Tuesday and half a dozen members of the gang were arrested by the crime branch unit 2, the official added. PTI DC RSY RSY

