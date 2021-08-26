Rajasthan: 8 killed, at least 7 hurt in two road accidents
Meanwhile in Jodhpur, three pilgrims were killed and at least four injured in an accident involving a military vehicle, police said.The incident took place in Balesar near Jodhpur on Wednesday evening, when they were returning from a shrine devoted to folk deity Baba Ramdeo in Jaisalmers Pokhran.Four of the victims were from Gujarat.
Eight people were killed and at least seven injured in two road accidents in Rajasthan on Wednesday, according to police. Five people were killed and three injured in a head-on collision between two cars in Ghamudwali area of Sri Ganganagar district. The incident took place on the Suratgarh-Ganganagar highway in the evening, police said. The dead were identified as Ramdhan, Hetram, Baltez Singh, Lavleen Kaur and Sukhjeet Singh. The bodies were shifted to a mortuary where a post-mortem will be conducted on Thursday. Meanwhile in Jodhpur, three pilgrims were killed and at least four injured in an accident involving a military vehicle, police said.
The incident took place in Balesar near Jodhpur on Wednesday evening, when they were returning from a shrine devoted to folk deity Baba Ramdeo in Jaisalmer’s Pokhran.
Four of the victims were from Gujarat. They were travelling by a car when its driver lost control over it and hit a military truck, SHO Samarveer Singh said.
Three of the car occupants were killed on the spot while the fourth was injured.
The military vehicle also overturned on a motorcycle, injuring three others.
Some soldiers also sustained injures. They were taken to a hospital, the SHO added.
