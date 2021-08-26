Left Menu

Rajasthan: 8 killed, at least 7 hurt in two road accidents

Meanwhile in Jodhpur, three pilgrims were killed and at least four injured in an accident involving a military vehicle, police said.The incident took place in Balesar near Jodhpur on Wednesday evening, when they were returning from a shrine devoted to folk deity Baba Ramdeo in Jaisalmers Pokhran.Four of the victims were from Gujarat.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 26-08-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 00:28 IST
Eight people were killed and at least seven injured in two road accidents in Rajasthan on Wednesday, according to police. Five people were killed and three injured in a head-on collision between two cars in Ghamudwali area of Sri Ganganagar district. The incident took place on the Suratgarh-Ganganagar highway in the evening, police said. The dead were identified as Ramdhan, Hetram, Baltez Singh, Lavleen Kaur and Sukhjeet Singh. The bodies were shifted to a mortuary where a post-mortem will be conducted on Thursday. Meanwhile in Jodhpur, three pilgrims were killed and at least four injured in an accident involving a military vehicle, police said.

The incident took place in Balesar near Jodhpur on Wednesday evening, when they were returning from a shrine devoted to folk deity Baba Ramdeo in Jaisalmer’s Pokhran.

Four of the victims were from Gujarat. They were travelling by a car when its driver lost control over it and hit a military truck, SHO Samarveer Singh said.

Three of the car occupants were killed on the spot while the fourth was injured.

The military vehicle also overturned on a motorcycle, injuring three others.

Some soldiers also sustained injures. They were taken to a hospital, the SHO added.

