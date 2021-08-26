Taliban open for Russia to tap Afghanistan's natural resources -reports

Russia's ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on Wednesday that the Taliban is open for Russia's participation in developing of Afghanistan's natural resources, Russian news agencies reported.

"The Taliban is open to our participation in (Afghanistan's) economy, including the development of natural resources," said Zhirnov to a YouTube channel "Soloviev Live", according to TASS.

