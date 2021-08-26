BRIEF-1.6 Million Moderna Doses Withdrawn In Japan Over Contamination - Nikkei
* 1.6M MODERNA DOSES WITHDRAWN IN JAPAN OVER CONTAMINATION - NIKKEI
* SEVERAL VACCINATION CENTERS IN JAPAN HAVE REPORTED THAT VACCINE VIALS CONTAINED FOREIGN MATTER - NIKKEI Source: https://s.nikkei.com/38eCJUE Further company coverage:
