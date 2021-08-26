UK advises against all travel to Afghanistan amid 'high threat of terrorist attack'
Britain's Foreign Office said it advised against all travel to Afghanistan, adding the security situation in the country remained volatile, with a "high threat of a terrorist attack". "The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advise against all travel to Afghanistan. You should not travel to Afghanistan", the Foreign Office said in a statement. "The security situation in Afghanistan remains volatile.
"The security situation in Afghanistan remains volatile. There is an ongoing and high threat of terrorist attack", the statement added https://bit.ly/3sMyr04.
