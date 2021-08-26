Left Menu

Judge sanctions Sidney Powell and other pro-Trump lawyers who claimed voter fraud

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2021 03:34 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 03:34 IST
A U.S. judge on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Sidney Powell, a former campaign lawyer for Donald Trump, and other attorneys over a lawsuit they filed in Michigan seeking to overturn Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory. In a highly anticipated written ruling, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker in Detroit said the pro-Trump lawyers should have investigated the Republican former president's voter fraud claims more carefully before suing.

The judge said Powell and her co-counsel in the case "have scorned their oath, flouted the rules, and attempted to undermine the integrity of the judiciary along the way."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

