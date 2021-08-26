Left Menu

Brazil Senate leader rejects Bolsonaro bid to impeach Supreme Court justice

The leader of Brazil's Senate said on Wednesday he would reject President Jair Bolsonaro's request to impeach Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2021 04:53 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 04:53 IST
Brazil Senate leader rejects Bolsonaro bid to impeach Supreme Court justice

The leader of Brazil's Senate said on Wednesday he would reject President Jair Bolsonaro's request to impeach Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. Bolsonaro sought to impeach Moraes after he opened an investigation into the president for allegedly leaking to the media a secret federal police report of a hacking that backed up his views that Brazil's electronic voting system was vulnerable to fraud.

Moraes had also begun investigating Bolsonaro for his attacks on the Supreme Electoral Court, which has maintained that the electronic system is safe and can be audited. The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, who had previously stated that he did not see grounds for the impeachment, confirmed that stance on Tuesday, saying that the request did not meet technical and legal requirements.

He added that he also hoped his decision would be an opportunity to re-establish dialogue and better relationship between the executive and judiciary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global
4
Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021