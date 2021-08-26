Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

China criticises U.S. 'scapegoating' over COVID origin report

Advertisement

China on Wednesday criticized the U.S. "politicization" of efforts to trace the origin of the coronavirus, demanding without any evidence that American labs be investigated, ahead of the release of a U.S. intelligence report on the virus. The U.S. report https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-review-covids-china-origin-unlikely-solve-vexing-questions-2021-08-24 is intended to resolve disputes among intelligence agencies considering different theories about how the coronavirus emerged, including a once-dismissed theory about a Chinese laboratory accident.

Mexico takes in fleeing Afghan journalists, including from N.Y. Times

Mexico received 124 media workers and their family members from Afghanistan, including New York Times journalists, the government said on Wednesday, as people flee after the Taliban militant group's takeover. They arrived at Mexico City's international airport early on Wednesday morning, where Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard waited to greet them.

Biden to tell Israel PM he shares alarm over Iran but sticking to nuclear diplomacy

President Joe Biden will tell Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the White House on Thursday that Washington shares Israel's concern that Iran has accelerated its nuclear program but remains committed for now to diplomacy with Tehran. Briefing reporters on their first face-to-face talks, a senior U.S. official said: “Since the last administration left the Iran nuclear deal, Iran’s nuclear program has just dramatically broken out of the box, and it's accelerating from week to week.”

U.S. embassy alert advises U.S. citizens not to go to Kabul airport

The U.S. embassy in Kabul advised U.S. citizens not to travel to the Hamid Karzai International Airport at this time, according to an embassy security alert issued on Wednesday. Citizens already at the airport's Abbey Gate, East Gate, and North Gate were advised to leave immediately, said the security alert.

Democrats urge Biden to fight restart of Trump immigration policy

Democratic lawmakers and immigration advocates pressed President Joe Biden on Wednesday to take new steps to end an immigration policy begun by his predecessor Donald Trump after the top U.S. court ordered that the "remain in Mexico" program be reinstated. The policy put in place by Trump, a Republican, forced thousands of asylum seekers to stay in Mexico to await U.S. hearings. In one of his first acts as president in January, Biden, a Democrat, ended the policy, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

N. Korea to convene parliament as economic woes cause strain

North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), the isolated state's rubber-stamp parliament, will meet on Sept. 28 to discuss economic policy and other issues, state media reported on Thursday, as the country faces mounting economic crises. On the agenda are "modification and supplementation" of the national economic plan, as well as laws related to city and country development, education and recycling, KCNA news agency reported.

Western nations rush to end Afghan evacuation before troops depart

Western nations scrambled to evacuate people from Afghanistan on Wednesday but acknowledged that many Afghans who helped during two decades of war would be left behind to face an uncertain fate under the Taliban when foreign troops leave next week. Although the airlift is due to last until Tuesday, the U.S. military said it would shift its focus in the final two days to evacuating its own troops.

Exclusive: Internal U.N. document says Taliban threatened, beat staff

The Taliban stopped an Afghan United Nations staff member as he tried to reach Kabul airport on Sunday. They searched his vehicle and found his U.N. identification. Then they beat him. On Monday, three unknown men visited the home of another U.N. staff member who was at work at the time. They asked his son where his father was, and accused him of lying: "We know his location and what he does."

Brazil's indigenous protest ahead of landmark ruling over ancestral lands

Hundreds of indigenous people danced and chanted outside Brazil's Supreme Court on Wednesday to urge the justices not to rule in favor of a cut-off date of 1988 for their land claims, a proposal backed by the farming sector. The protest has drawn an unprecedented 6,000 indigenous people from 176 tribes to camp out in the Brazilian capital to press the court to reject the timeframe, organizers said.

Britons turn critical of government's pandemic response

The British public's view of the government's management of the coronavirus crisis has turned negative for the first time since February and they are worried about the risk of a new wave of infections, according to a survey published on Thursday. Against a backdrop of a renewed rise in cases caused by the Delta variant of the virus, Kantar Public said 48% of people it polled thought the government was handling COVID-19 poorly, up three points from July, while 43% said it was doing well, down six points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)