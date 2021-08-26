Australia urges people to leave Kabul airport area on terror threat
Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 26-08-2021 06:45 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 06:45 IST
There is a high threat of a terrorist attack near the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne said on Thursday, as Canberra urged its citizens and those with a visa for Australia to evacuate the area.
