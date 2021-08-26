Mexico undecided on reinstating 'remain in Mexico' policy

Mexico's Foreign Relations Department has refused to say whether the government will allow the US to reinstate the “remain in Mexico” policy of sending asylum seekers back across the border to wait for hearings on asylum claims.

The US Supreme Court refused Tuesday to block a lower court ruling ordering the administration of President Joe Biden to reinstate the Trump-era policy of forcing people to wait in Mexico for hearings on asylum claims.

Advertisement

Roberto Velasco, Mexico's director for North American affairs, on Wednesday said the court ruling is not binding on Mexico. He stressed that Mexico's “immigration policy is designed and executed in a sovereign manner”.

“The Mexican government will start technical discussions with the US government to evaluate how to handle safe, orderly and regulated immigration on the border,” Velasco said.

Mexico is not legally obligated to receive returning migrants who are not Mexican citizens, and most of the asylum seekers are not.

But President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrado has had good relations with the US government on immigration matters and has willingly cooperated in blocking migrant caravans and deporting migrants trying to reach the US border.

Lopez Obrador allowed the US to implement the first version of the remain in Mexico policy under President Donald Trump.

It's not clear how many people will be affected by the Supreme Court ruling and how quickly. Under the lower court ruling, the administration must make a “good faith effort” to restart the programme.

There also is nothing preventing the Biden administration from trying again to end the programme, formally called Migrant Protection Protocols.

During Trump's presidency, the policy required tens of thousands of migrants seeking asylum in the US to turn back to Mexico. It was meant to discourage asylum seekers, but critics said it denied people the legal right to seek protection in the US and forced them to wait in dangerous Mexican border cities.

During the Trump administration, the Mexican government said it was cooperating with the programme for humanitarian reasons.

Although migrants were granted humanitarian visas to stay in Mexico until they had their US hearings, they often had to wait in dangerous areas controlled by cartels, leaving them vulnerable to being kidnapped, assaulted, raped or even killed. Others were transported by bus to parts of southern Mexico or “invited” to return to their home countries.

Mexico technically could block the programme by refusing to accept migrants asked to stay in Mexico under the Migrant Protection Protocols. But analysts like Tonatiuh Guillen, former head of Mexico's migration agency, consider that unlikely given the country's history of cooperation with the US.

Guillen said Mexican officials will probably go along even though the country doesn't have sufficient resources to deal with an influx of asylum seekers at the border and nonprofit shelters south of the border are overwhelmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)