Left Menu

Police: 4 killed in shootings, arsons in Washington state

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and two homes on fire in the area.Police say they believe the suspect in the arsons in Finley then set multiple fires throughout Benton County.The suspects truck was later found in West Richland.

PTI | Kennewick | Updated: 26-08-2021 08:03 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 08:03 IST
Police: 4 killed in shootings, arsons in Washington state
  • Country:
  • United States

Authorities believe one gunman killed three people and wounded another during a spree of shootings and arsons in eastern Washington on Wednesday.

A suspect was believed to have been found dead later after police fired on a vehicle.

KEPR reports that police were called about several fires and a shooting shortly before 4 am in Finley, Washington. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and two homes on fire in the area.

Police say they believe the suspect in the arsons in Finley then set multiple fires throughout Benton County.

The suspect's truck was later found in West Richland. Police reported shots fired from inside the vehicle. Kennewick Police Captain Aaron Clem said four officers at the scene then fired their weapons inside the vehicle.

Flames engulfed the vehicle, and live ammunition could be heard firing inside the vehicle. Police say the body of an unidentified person was found inside the burned truck.

The investigation is continuing. But Kennewick police say the bodies of two other people were found inside another home and are believed to be connected to the suspect.

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global
4
Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021