Taliban promises security at Kabul airport but IS threats can't be ignored -Western diplomat
Taliban cadres have promised to provide security outside Kabul airport, but intelligence reports of an imminent threat from Islamic State militants cannot be ignored, a NATO country diplomat in the Afghan capital said on Thursday.
The diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, was referring to warnings by Australia and the United States to its citizens to vacate the area outside the airport immediately because of the reports. Thousands of people desperate to flee the country are gathered at the gates of the airport.
"Western forces, under no circumstances, want to be in a position to launch an offensive or a defensive attack against anyone in Afghanistan," the diplomat added. "Our mandate is to ensure evacuations end on Aug. 31."
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 7-Biden says Afghan leaders must 'fight for their nation' as Taliban gains
Biden rules out changes in US troop withdrawal plan from Afghanistan
Over 30,000 families displaced amid Taliban onslaught in Kandahar
Over 4,000 injured being treated by Red Cross as violence intensifies in Afghanistan
WRAPUP 1-Taliban fighters capture eighth provincial capital in six days