Youth arrested in UP on charge of raping minor girl

A youth has been arrested here for allegedly abducting a girl and raping her, police said on Thursday.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the 16-year-old girl's family, a case was registered against the youth. They alleged that the youth raped the girl on Wednesday, a police official said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination. The accused has been arrested, he said.

