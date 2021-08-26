Left Menu

Farmers stage protest after misbehaviour by cop in Amritsar

A group of farmers protested against the police outside the Chatiwind Police Station in Amritsar on Thursday for allegedly misbehaving with them.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 26-08-2021 09:38 IST
Gurbachan Singh Chabha, the Office Secretary of Kissan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.
A group of farmers protested against the police outside the Chatiwind Police Station in Amritsar on Thursday for allegedly misbehaving with them. Farmers were seen protesting chanting slogans against the police administration of the Chatiwind area.

Gurbachan Singh Chabha, the Office Secretary of the Kissan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee alleged that a police officer misbehaved with farmers while he was intoxicated. "When we went to meet the police in connection with a complaint against a farmer, a Sub Inspector named Hardeep Singh misbehaved with us. He was drunk; he abused us farmers and then fled the scene. We totally condemn this type of behaviour from a police officer. Our demand is that he is made to undergo a medical test and proper, lawful action is taken against him. Our protest will continue till our demand is fulfilled," Chabha said.

Another farm leader named Nirvail Singh also alleged that the policeman assaulted them verbally and physically in an intoxicated state and objected to the farmers carrying their flags with them to the station. (ANI)

