About 1,500 U.S. citizens, visa holders seek to leave Afghanistan -Western official

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 09:40 IST
An estimated 1,500 U.S. passport and visa holders are trying to get to the airport in the Afghan capital, Kabul, desperate to catch a flight out, a Western official said on Thursday.
Western troops are scrambling to meet an Aug. 31 deadline for the evacuation of foreigners and Afghans who helped their countries during the 20-year war against the Taliban.
