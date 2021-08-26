About 1,500 U.S. citizens, visa holders seek to leave Afghanistan -Western official

An estimated 1,500 U.S. passport and visa holders are trying to get to the airport in the Afghan capital, Kabul, desperate to catch a flight out, a Western official said on Thursday.

Western troops are scrambling to meet an Aug. 31 deadline for the evacuation of foreigners and Afghans who helped their countries during the 20-year war against the Taliban.

