Taiwan proposes 4% hike in defence spending for 2022
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 26-08-2021 09:52 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 09:43 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan's defense spending in 2022 is set to grow 4% over this year, according to Reuters calculations from government figures released on Thursday.
President Tsai Ing-wen's cabinet proposed military spending of T$471.7 billion ($16.89 billion) for the year starting January, up from this year's budget of T$453.4 billion, the budget office said in a statement. ($1=27.9310 Taiwan dollars)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tsai Ing-wen's
- Taiwan
Advertisement