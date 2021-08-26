Second Japan ruling LDP faction backs PM Suga in party leader race

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) faction led by the former environment minister Nobuteru Ishihara will support Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in the party leadership race next month, Jiji news agency said on Thursday.

This makes Ishihara's faction the second group of politicians in the LDP, where factional support is important, to come out in support of the unpopular premier who's facing a challenge from former foreign minister Fumio Kishida.

