India logs 46,164 fresh COVID-19 infections, 31,445 cases from Kerala

As many as 46,164 fresh COVID-19 cases and 607 fatalities were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 10:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
As many as 46,164 fresh COVID-19 cases and 607 fatalities were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. Kerala continues to report a record number of cases and logged 31,445 fresh infections and 215 deaths. The number of active cases in the state stood at 1,70,292 and recorded a test positivity rate (TPR) of 19.03 per cent.

As of today, as per the health ministry, the total cases in the country jumped to 3,25,58,530 including 3,33,725 active cases. Active cases account for 1.03 per cent of total cases. The overall recoveries mounted to 3,17,88,440 including 34,159 new recoveries. With this, the recovery rate is currently at 97.63 per cent in the country.

However, the cumulative death toll rose to 4,36,365 including 607 fresh fatalities. The daily positivity rate in the country stands at 2.58 per cent that is less than 3 per cent for the last 31 days. The weekly positivity rate also is at 2.02 per cent that is less than 3 per cent for the last 62 days.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research, 51,31,29,378 total tests of COVID-19 have been conducted till date in the country including 17,87,283 samples being tested yesterday. As a part of the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive, the total number of vaccinated beneficiaries till date reached 60,38,46,475 including 80,40,407 in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on August 16, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited Kerala and discussed the public health response to COVID-19 in the state with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister Veena George. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

