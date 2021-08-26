Left Menu

Leh: Om Birla to inaugurate programme for empowerment of Panchayati Raj institutions on Aug 27

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday arrived in Leh to inaugurate the Parliamentary Outreach Programme for the empowerment of Panchayati Raj Institutions in the Union Territory on August 27.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 10:24 IST
Om Birla at Leh airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday arrived in Leh to inaugurate the Parliamentary Outreach Programme for the empowerment of Panchayati Raj Institutions in the Union Territory on August 27. According to the press statement released by the office of Lok Sabha Speaker on Wednesday, Union Minister of Heavy Industries Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Radha Krishna Mathur and other dignitaries will also be present on the occasion.

"The Parliamentary Outreach Programme for the empowerment of Panchayati Raj institutions is a unique initiative of the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. A first of its kind program, it is intended to strengthen the institutions of governance and planning at the grass-root level," the statement said. Around 195 representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions are likely to physically attend the programme and Birla will also visit Pangong Lake and Nubra Valley to meet the Panchayat representatives. (ANI)

