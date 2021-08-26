Maha: Man held for milk adulteration in Thane

Left Menu

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly adulterating milk meant for sale in Maharashtras Thane district, an official said on Thursday.The police raised a premises in Mira Road area here Wednesday following a tip-off and found a man mixing water in the milk stock, a police spokesperson said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-08-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 10:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly adulterating milk meant for sale in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

The police raised premises in Mira Road area here Wednesday following a tip-off and found a man mixing water in the milk stock, a police spokesperson said. They seized 60 liters of adulterated milk, empty plastic packets used for repacking the stock of a branded milk after mixing water in it, and other accessories from the premises, the official said. The accused was arrested and a case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating) and 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), and provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

