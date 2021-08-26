Left Menu

Delhi: Youth suffers gunshot injury after car driver opened fire

A youth suffered a gunshot injury on the head after the driver of a car opened fire on a group of friends in the Delhi Cantonment area on Wednesday, said Delhi Police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 11:30 IST
Visual from the crime scene (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The victim was shifted to a hospital in Noida. "A case has been registered. Police are examining the case of road rage and other possible angles," said the police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

