CBI registers nine cases related to post-poll violence in West Bengal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 11:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The CBI has registered nine cases related to post-poll violence in West Bengal, sources said on Thursday.

All the four special units of the investigating agency tasked to probe the cases of violence have moved their units from Kolkata to crime scenes across the state, they said. More cases are under the process of registration with some of them being handed over by the state government, sources said.

A five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court has entrusted the CBI with the investigation into alleged rapes and murders after the assembly polls in West Bengal earlier this year.

