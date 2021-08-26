Left Menu

SC gets nine new judges

SC gets nine new judges
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • India

Nine new judges, including three women, were on Thursday appointed to the Supreme Court with President Ram Nath Kovind signing their warrants of appointment, sources in the government said.

A formal notification would be issued shortly, they said.

The new judges of the top court include Justice B V Nagarathna, who will be in line to be the first woman Chief Justice of India (CJI) in September 2027, Justice Bela M Trivedi, Justice Hima Kohli, Justice C T Ravikumar, Justice M M Sundresh, and senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General P S Narasimha.

Justices Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Vikram Nath, and Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari are also among those appointed to the Supreme Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

