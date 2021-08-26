French President Macron discussed Afghan crisis with Tajik president

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the crisis in Afghanistan with Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon, and Macron will host Rakhmon at a meeting in France on Oct, 13, a statement from Macron's office said.

Tajikistan will not recognise an Afghan government that is not inclusive and representative of all its ethnic groups, Rakhmon said on Wednesday, accusing the Taliban of failing to fulfil their promise of inclusivity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)