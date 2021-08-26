PM should tell nation on India's policy to tackle Taliban: SP

Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MP Vishambhar Prasad Nishad said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should tell the nation on the policy that will be adopted to tackle the Taliban which has recently seized control in Afghanistan. Speaking to ANI on the all-party meeting on Afghanistan, the SP leader said that he will be attending the meet to understand the stance of the government on the issue.

"China and Pakistan are helping Taliban. We will have to keep an eye on our borders and government needs to declare a clear policy on our borders. Taliban has gained modern weapons from Afghanistan land, through China and Pakistan too. Terrorists can come from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir too, so we need a clear policy now," said Nishad. "I have been asked by my party to attend the meeting. I will go and understand the stance of the government and foreign minister on the issue, whatever is their policy for this situation. The Prime Minister should tell the nation that what policy will be adopted to tackle the Taliban. Foreign Minister will tell us about our investments made in Afghanistan and the effect of the recent situation on them. Everything will be clear after the meeting," he said.

Speaking further, he said: "I wish that the Centre had organised an all-party meeting before bringing all the refugees here since it is an important international policy issue. It is a country belonging to us all." The Centre has called for an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in the war-ravaged country.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will brief the floor leaders of all the political parties. This comes at a time when the Indian government is evacuating its citizens from the war-ravaged country as the Taliban entered the presidential palace in the Afghan capital on August 15 and declared its victory over the government after months of violence in Afghanistan. (ANI)

