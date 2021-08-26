Japan ex-minister Takaichi: will run in ruling party leadership election

Former Japanese internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi expressed on Thursday her intention to run in the ruling party leadership election and said an extra budget should be compiled as soon as possible to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Incumbent premier Yoshihide Suga and former foreign minister Fumio Kishida have said they would run in the election slated for September.

