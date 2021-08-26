Bengal post-poll violence: CBI starts probe, registers nine cases so far

After the Calcutta High Court's order for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in West Bengal violence, the agency has started the investigation and so far registered nine cases in the matter. The CBI team also reached the places of violence in Bengal to investigate.

Earlier this month, the Calcutta High Court ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal. The High Court also ordered to set up Special Investigation Teams (SIT) for investigation of relatively less serious crimes and senior officers from West Bengal cadre will be a part of the team.

The court also directed the state government to take immediate steps for compensation for the victims of post-poll violence. Several incidents of violence were reported at various places after the announcement of the Assembly poll results on May 2, after which a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs also visited the post-poll violence-affected areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)