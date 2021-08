BRIEF-Spain's Rovi Says Possible Contamination Of Moderna Vaccine Doses Is Under Investigation And Appears Limited To A Few Batches Destined For Japan

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos ROVI SA SAYS:

* POSSIBLE CONTAMINATION OF MODERNA VACCINE DOSES IS UNDER INVESTIGATION AND APPEARS LIMITED TO A FEW BATCHES DESTINED FOR JAPAN

* PRODUCTION OF MODERNA VACCINE HAS NOT BEEN HALTED AT ITS SPANISH PLANTS Further company coverage:

