Danish official warns 'no longer safe to fly' into Kabul
PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 26-08-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 12:45 IST
Denmark's defence minister is warning: “It is no longer safe to fly in or out of Kabul.” That's according to Trine Bramsen, who spoke Wednesday to Danish broadcaster TV2. Bramsen said there were about 90 people - plus the last Danish soldiers and diplomats sent to help with the evacuation - on the last plane to leave Afghanistan's capital.
