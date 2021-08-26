Left Menu

Delhi ahead of NY, London in terms of CCTV cameras installed per sq. mile: Kejriwal

Delhi has 1826 cameras, London has 1138 cameras per sq mile.My compliments to our officers and engineers who worked in mission mode n achieved it in such a short time. Chennai secured the third place with 609.9 CCTV cameras and Mumbai occupied the 18th position with 157.4 CCTV cameras per square mile, the Forbes India report said.In Delhi, CCTV cameras are being installed by the Public Works Department PWD.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 13:13 IST
Delhi ahead of NY, London in terms of CCTV cameras installed per sq. mile: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Citing a media report, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the national capital has surpassed megacities like New York, London, and Shanghai in terms of most number of CCTV cameras installed per square mile and congratulated the officers and engineers concerned for achieving the milestone.

Citing a Forbes India report on the most-surveilled cities of the world, which put Delhi on the top with 1,826.6 CCTV cameras per square mile, followed by London with 1,138, the chief minister tweeted: ''Feel proud to say that Delhi beats cities like Shanghai, NY (New York) n London with most CCTV cameras per sq mile. Delhi has 1826 cameras, London has 1138 cameras per sq mile.

''My compliments to our officers and engineers who worked in mission mode n achieved it in such a short time.'' Chennai secured third place with 609.9 CCTV cameras and Mumbai occupied the 18th position with 157.4 CCTV cameras per square mile, the Forbes India report said.

In Delhi, CCTV cameras are being installed by the Public Works Department (PWD). The government is eyeing to the installation of around 2.8 lakh CCTV cameras across the city in two phases.

According to PWD officials, over 1,05,000 CCTV cameras were installed in the city by December 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global
4
Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021