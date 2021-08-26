Bombay HC asks Maha govt to provide details of pet shops operating with permits

Taking note of the countless pet shops operating illegally in Maharashtra, the Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the state government to provide details about how many shops actually had valid permits.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing public interest litigation filed by one Shivraj Patne seeking action against illegal pet shops.

Patne's counsel Sanjukta Dey said that despite the High Court's 2019 order, directing immediate closure of illegal pet shops, countless establishments continued to operate without necessary permissions.

The petitioner's counsel further stated that she herself had visited illegal pet shops in Crawford Market and Kurla areas of the city.

''These shops are selling prohibited species of exotic birds and puppies,'' Dey said.

Despite provisions contained in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, most pet shops running in the state have not applied for licenses to operate, the lawyer argued.

The bench noted that during the previous hearings in 2019, the State Animal Welfare Board had told the High Court that under the provisions of the above Act, pet shop owners need to present an application before the board to get their establishments registered, and on satisfaction, a certificate of registration was issued.

The High Court noted that the plea raised a ''serious issue'', and directed the Board to inform it about the number of pet shops that were registered and were operating as per rules.

The court also directed the petitioner to implead the state animal welfare board as a party in the plea and adjourned further hearing to August 30.

