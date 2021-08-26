Left Menu

Efforts on to nab culprits in Mysuru gang-rape case: K'taka Home Minister

Asked about the health of the victim, the Minister said according to his information, her health is fine, other than she is in a state of shock.

''Police are alert, we have taken this incident seriously....her parents have come, according to my information she is from Maharashtra, it is not right to share further information about the victim,'' he said in response to a question.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-08-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 13:46 IST
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said that the government and the police department have taken the gang-rape incident in Mysuru ''seriously'' and all efforts are on to nab the culprits. The Minister said he will himself be traveling to Mysuru Thursday to take stock of the developments and the situation there.

''The incident happened around 7:30-8 PM (on Tuesday), and the victim is admitted to the hospital, where good treatment is being provided. By 12 pm (on Wednesday) FIR was registered. As (the victim) is in shock, we are not able to record her statement completely. But, police have registered an FIR and all efforts are on to trace (the culprits),'' Jnanendra said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, We have sent our senior police officer ADGP Pratap Reddy from Bengaluru, and Mysuru police commissioner and senior officials have been asked to form teams, investigate seriously, nab the culprits and bring them to justice.

''There is no information on any arrests so far, once arrested, it will be made known,'' he said in response to a question.

A college girl was allegedly gang-raped by five men near Chamundi Hill in Mysuru late on Tuesday and the incident came to light on Wednesday.

The girl and her male friend, who was assaulted by the gang, are undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

The Minister said Mysuru is a tourist place which thousands of people visit, this is incident is ''unfortunate'' and has made us bow down our heads in shame.

Responding to a question on complaints about the lack of patrolling by the police that might have led to such an incident, he said, he was going to Mysuru today and will hold a series of meetings with officials there on Friday as well, and try to rectify shortcomings if any.

To a question on Congress' allegation that the law and order situation in the state has failed, Jnanendra said, it is unfortunate that they are trying to play politics over such an incident.

''This is not an incident to politicize. We have to together see that such incidents don't repeat. Was everything great during Congress rule?'' he said.

Asked about the health of the victim, the Minister said according to his information, her health is fine, other than she is in a state of shock.

''Police are alert, we have taken this incident seriously....her parents have come, according to my information she is from Maharashtra, it is not right to share further information about the victim,'' he said in response to a question.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

