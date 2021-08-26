Bill seeking to provide 7.5 pc quota to govt school students in professional courses introduced in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin on Thursday introduced a bill in the State Legislative Assembly to provide 7.5 per cent quota in professional courses to the students of government schools.

26-08-2021
MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin on Thursday introduced a bill in the State Legislative Assembly to provide 7.5 per cent quota in professional courses to the students of government schools.

A commission headed by the retired Delhi High Court Chief Justice T. Murugesan was set up to look into the matter, identify steps to be taken to increase the enrollment rate of such students and make appropriate solutions and recommendations.

In order to implement the recommendations of the commission, a 7.5 per cent quota for professional courses is being given to students of government schools like it was given for medical admissions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

