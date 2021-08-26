Left Menu

Delhi: Man held, weapon recovered after extortion bid

Delhi Police arrested an alleged extortionist along with country-made arms for threatening a person at gunpoint to pay Rs 50,000 in the Nangloi area of the national capital, informed police on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 13:53 IST
Delhi: Man held, weapon recovered after extortion bid
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police arrested an alleged extortionist along with country-made arms for threatening a person at gunpoint to pay Rs 50,000 in the Nangloi area of the national capital, informed police on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Kapil alias Sunny alias Rahul.

The Delhi Police on August 24 registered a complaint at Nangloi Police Station after the complainant alleged that he has been threatened by a person to pay Rs 50,000. "The complainant namely Manish resident of Model Town, Bahadurgarh, Haryana, stated that he is running a silverware shop at Punjabi Basti, Nangloi," the police said.

The accused was earlier was arrested in a murder case and snatching case and he was out on bail currently. Sunny was held along with one countrymade firearm and a search is underway to trace the absconding associate.

The police have filed FIR in the case under section 387/34 and 25/54/59 of Arms Act of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station Nangloi. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global
4
Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021