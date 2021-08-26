Netherlands says evacuating troops, diplomats
PTI | Thehague | Updated: 26-08-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 13:54 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
The Dutch government says it is pulling its troops and diplomats out of the Kabul airport over the security situation.
In a letter to parliament Thursday, the foreign and defense ministers say that "the Netherlands has been told by the United States to leave today and will most likely carry out its last flight later today." They add that "in light of the extremely quickly deteriorating situation in and around the airport, evacuees can no longer be assisted by the Netherlands to get access to the airport."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Dutch
- Netherlands
- Kabul
Advertisement
ALSO READ
N.Korean envoy calls for cooperation with Russia to counter United States
Japan will work closely with ally United States on Afghanistan response -PM Suga
Vernacular.ai Rebrands to Skit, Opens New Headquarter in New York City in the United States
A crash course in the United States on tracking, trapping and killing 'murder hornets'
Colombia to host Afghans making their way to the United States