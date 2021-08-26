Left Menu

Maha: Cop arrested for threatening hotel staff, extorting money in Pune

A 28-year-old police sub-inspector was on Thursday arrested for allegedly threatening and extorting money at a hotel and bar in Maharashtras Pune city, an official said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-08-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 13:57 IST
Maha: Cop arrested for threatening hotel staff, extorting money in Pune
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old police sub-inspector was on Thursday arrested for allegedly threatening and extorting money at a hotel and bar in Maharashtra's Pune city, an official said. Sub-inspector Milan Kurkute, who was attached to the control room of the Pimpri Chinchwad police, had allegedly demanded Rs 7,000 at a hotel and bar in Mundhwa area of the city, he said.

''Kurkute was on leave when he allegedly visited a Mundhwa-based hotel in uniform and demanded money. Following due procedures, he was arrested,'' the official from Mundhwa police said.

After receiving information about the incident, the Pimpri Chinchwad police have suspended Kurkute, police commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad Krishna Prakash, police commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad.

''We got information that Kurkute allegedly went to a hotel and bar in Mundhwa and threatened the staff. Our officials spoke to the Mundhwa police and have got the CCTV footage of the incident. Based on this, we have suspended Kurkute,'' the senior official said.

The accused policeman had previously been involved in a bribery case, and considering his track record, the police have initiated the process to dismiss him, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global
4
Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021